Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

