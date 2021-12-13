Advertisement

Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a hunting trip in West Tennessee.(Ashleigh Hall)
By Jacob Murphey and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A family in Florida is mourning the loss of two people in the catastrophic tornado outbreak in Tennessee Friday night while searching for another loved one who is missing.

According to WCTV, a group of at least six or seven went to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip, staying at Cypress Point Resort.

Ashleigh Hall said her father’s brother-in-law and nephew were killed in the storm.

Hall said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is now missing after the storm.

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we go through this terrible time,” Hall said.

She said her father’s phone isn’t working. Hall’s brother is in Tennessee with search crews in hopes of finding their father.

