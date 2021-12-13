Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend, Dillon bringing baby Reese home from the hospital. Reese spent...
Youngest-born surviving infant at Bryan Health discharged from hospital
Pike is reported as missing by her family and the North Platte Police Department.
North Platte Police Department searching for teen
A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus...
UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

Breaking news.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
North Platte Public School
Changes to One-Act and Speech Departments
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends