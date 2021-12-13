Inside the Program: Maxwell Girls Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wildcat girls have opened the season 1-3. As Winter break approaches, they will look to add to their win column and improve on last year’s 4-19 record. Now in his second year, Head Coach Lane Swedberg feels the youth movement of the program is complimented by the overall synergy of his players.

“We definitely still have some students that are new to varsity level basketball. Last year was a big turnover for us. We still have a lot of girls that are still wondering what it’s like to play at this level. It’s been great to see them kind of figure it out as we go along. A lot of freshman this year that are going to be a big contributor for our team. We really are excited to see what they can do as we continue on throughout the season. This group is a tight knit group. They play for each other, which has been great. They boost each other up in moments of adversity. It’s been great to see their unity really come together this year. I’m really excited to see it. We’re just a couple games in so I’m excited to see where they can go from here.”

Despite the reliance on freshman, senior leadership is at a premium. The leaders of this team have a tad bit of anxiety as they assume their role, but they also feel like it will iron itself out over the course of the season.

“Being a senior is a lot of nerves as being a leader, but it’s also a great way to step up and do better. I think that this year is we have such less numbers. Being able to be there for each other and work with each other. Standing out a lot more. Especially as our freshman are stepping up and being a part of the team in the early part of the season.”

“I think it’s the atmosphere this year. There’s three of us seniors and we’ve always been the three that have played year after year after year. I think the bonding between us three just makes the team more comfortable with each other. I think they’re able to bring more stuff to us issues and I think we’re just well rounded overall.”

Essman and Kuenning, as well as Joree Cumming makes up the trio of seniors on this Maxwell team. They will look to continue leading the way. Next up on their schedule is winless Brady on the road this Tuesday.

