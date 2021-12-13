Advertisement

Lishanna Ilves named Estonian Women’s Athlete of the Year

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lishanna Ilves of the Nebraska track and field program has been named the Estonian Women’s Athlete of the Year for 2021, the Estonian Athletics Association announced in December.

Along with Women’s Athlete of the Year, Ilves was also chosen as the best athlete in U23 after placing in the top-six in the long jump in three European championship events in 2021.

Ilves was crowned long jump champion of the Estonian Championships with a leap of 21-10 1/4 (6.66m) in June. At the Estonian U23 Championships, Ilves posted a mark of 19-5 1/2 (5.93m) to finish in fifth.

The European Athletics U20 and U23 Championships were one of the biggest athletic competitions in Europe in 2021. Ilves wrapped up the summer with a sixth-place finish at the U23 Championships, leaping a distance of 21-0 3/4 (6.42m).

