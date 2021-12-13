Mild and mostly sunny Monday into Tuesday with windy and precipitation chances for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Monday, temperatures were in the upper 10s to upper 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Winds were out of the south and west about 5 to 15 mph. Dew points were running in the 10s to the upper 20s.

Cold temperatures to start the Monday morning off (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, temperatures will rise into the low to upper 50s with sunny to partly cloudy condtions. Winds will continue to being out of the south and west about 10 to 15 mph and reasoning is because of a high pressure system moving towards the east, allowing for warmer air to filter into the region.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions for the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, the mild trend will continue with temperatures similar to Monday with highs in the low to upper 50s with sunny to partly cloudy condtions to continue. Winds will continue to being out of the southwest about 5 to 15mph.

Mild conditions to continue for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Wednesday, the weather across the region will be changing rapidly. With a strong area of low pressure along with a cold front, very windy conditions will be affecting the area. With that, the Naional Weather Service has placed all the North Platte region and portion of the Scottsbluff region under a High Wind Watch going into effect Wednesday 9 a.m. CST until 9 p.m. CST later that evening. Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 to 65 mph are locally higher are all possible. Also with that, some areas, especially of north and west egions could be talking about some snowfall coming into the area. Snowfall amounts are more confined in the Sandhills with 1 to 2 inches possible, but we will keep you posted on any changes that do occur. Temperatures throughout the day on Wednesday will drop from the the upper 50s to low 60s in the morning, to upper 30s to low 40s in the afternoon.

High wind watch in effect for portions of the region valid for the day on Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Strong storm system to move through the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

