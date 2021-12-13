North Platte Police Department searching for teen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte teen Serenity Pike went missing sometime after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec 9. Pike’s family reports she was last seen by the Casey’s at Buffalo Bill and Rodeo Road.

Investigator Matt Elder with the North Platte Police Department tells News 2 that no foul play is suspected at this time and Pike is entered as a missing juvenile. NPPD has followed up on several tips and Elder says they will continue to do so until she is found.

“We ask that anyone with any information, please contact the North Platte Police Department or their local Law Enforcement Agency,” Investigator with NPPD Matt Elder.

Pike’s family describes the girl as about 5′2″, 110lbs, 13 years old, and last seen wearing a black hoodie in North Platte.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.