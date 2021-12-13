Advertisement

North Platte Police Department searching for teen

13-year old North Platte teen missing
Pike is reported as missing by her family and the North Platte Police Department.
Pike is reported as missing by her family and the North Platte Police Department.(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte teen Serenity Pike went missing sometime after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec 9. Pike’s family reports she was last seen by the Casey’s at Buffalo Bill and Rodeo Road.

Investigator Matt Elder with the North Platte Police Department tells News 2 that no foul play is suspected at this time and Pike is entered as a missing juvenile.  NPPD has followed up on several tips and Elder says they will continue to do so until she is found.

“We ask that anyone with any information, please contact the North Platte Police Department or their local Law Enforcement Agency,” Investigator with NPPD Matt Elder.

Pike’s family describes the girl as about 5′2″, 110lbs, 13 years old, and last seen wearing a black hoodie in North Platte.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to...
Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists
The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

Latest News

UNK Police investigate burglary at residence hall
A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus...
UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns
Megan Phipps and her boyfriend, Dillon bringing baby Reese home from the hospital. Reese spent...
Youngest-born surviving infant at Bryan Health discharged from hospital
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Baby Reece, youngest-born surviving patient at Bryan Medical Center