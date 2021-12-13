Advertisement

Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody

Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – An 11-year-old from Texas who was reported missing earlier this year was found this weekend in a foreign county.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Sophie Long is in protective custody while arrangements are being made for her to return safely to her family in the United States.

Authorities say Michael Long, Sophie’s father, who is accused of kidnapping her, is in custody on a felony warrant for interference with child custody and is awaiting extradition.

“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning. We are so happy that Sophie is safe,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

Sophie, who was 10 years old at the time, had last been seen July 12, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities believed Michael Long abducted Sophie and was heading to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina.

Officials did not disclose in which foreign country the girl was found.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to...
Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

Latest News

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
High wind watch in effect for portions of the region valid for the day on Wednesday
Mild and mostly sunny Monday into Tuesday with windy and precipitation chances for Wednesday
Charleston County Dispatchers said police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to the Player's...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic grants