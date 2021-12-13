Advertisement

UNK Police investigate burglary at residence hall

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department are investigating a burglary that occurred in a residence hall on campus between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. A laptop computer was taken from the room, which was occupied by two people.

UNK also issued a campus alert related to the burglary, which included safety precautions and reminders on what students should do to keep their valuables safe.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact UNK Police at 308-865-8911.

UNK’s campus alerts were sent in compliance with the Clery Act, which requires universities to disclose information about certain crimes on or near campus in a timely manner.

