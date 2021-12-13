UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus fight which involved guns.

UNK authorities report that the fight happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tobey Okafor, 23, was arrested a short time later for misdemeanor assault.

Police reports indicate that the people Okafor were fighting suffered multiple injuries.

The reports also indicate that the people fighting Okafor showed a pair of shotguns, but no shots were fired.

Okafor was arrested at a campus residence hall.

