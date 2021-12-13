Advertisement

UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns

A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus...
A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus fight which involved guns.(WILX)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus fight which involved guns.

UNK authorities report that the fight happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tobey Okafor, 23, was arrested a short time later for misdemeanor assault.

Police reports indicate that the people Okafor were fighting suffered multiple injuries.

The reports also indicate that the people fighting Okafor showed a pair of shotguns, but no shots were fired.

Okafor was arrested at a campus residence hall.

Stay with ksnblocal4.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to...
Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists
The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

Latest News

UNK Police investigate burglary at residence hall
Pike is reported as missing by her family and the North Platte Police Department.
North Platte Police Department searching for teen
Megan Phipps and her boyfriend, Dillon bringing baby Reese home from the hospital. Reese spent...
Youngest-born surviving infant at Bryan Health discharged from hospital
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Baby Reece, youngest-born surviving patient at Bryan Medical Center