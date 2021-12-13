UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus fight which involved guns.
UNK authorities report that the fight happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Tobey Okafor, 23, was arrested a short time later for misdemeanor assault.
Police reports indicate that the people Okafor were fighting suffered multiple injuries.
The reports also indicate that the people fighting Okafor showed a pair of shotguns, but no shots were fired.
Okafor was arrested at a campus residence hall.
Stay with ksnblocal4.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.