WCDHD seeks funding for pandemic relief efforts

West Central District Health Department
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The West Central District Health Department has been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic by hosting vaccination clinics, sending personal protective equipment and providing additional resources throughout their jurisdiction.

On Dec. 13, Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD, appeared before the Lincoln County Commissioners requesting $400,000 from CARES Act funds.

Vanderheiden explained the role of the WCDHD in the community and shared how they have been taking care of diseases in their six-county jurisdiction including efforts with the West Nile disease. WCDHD also investigates lead in the water supplies that could end up in water fountains.

The Lincoln County Commissioners were unable to approve Vanderheiden’s request due to the fact the funds would have to be spent entirely by Dec. 31. This matter will be tabled and discussed again on Monday, Dec. 20.

