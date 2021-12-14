Country music star John M. Montgomery to headline the charity event

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (KOLN) The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser, announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery will headline the 2022 event taking place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.

Montgomery – who has received two Grammy nominations; won four Billboard Music Awards including “Top Country Artist” and “Top Male Artist,” four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association Awards; sold more than 16 million albums; and earned 15 No. 1 singles – will perform on Saturday evening.

Cattlemen’s Ball attendees can look forward to hearing Montgomery’s top hits such as: “I Swear,” “Life’s a Dance,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and the classic country singalong, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

“We’re really excited to bring John Michael Montgomery to the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball,” said Mark Rathe, one of the event hosts. “He’s someone every country music fan knows, and his songs are some that everyone can sing along to. His performance is going to be a highlight of the weekend, for sure.”

Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased at cattlemensball.com. Rathe encourages those interested in attending to purchase tickets early, as sales are capped at 1,500 for a two-day pass and 3,000 for a Saturday-only pass, and he expects it to be a sell-out event.

“Cattlemen’s Ball tickets would be a perfect Christmas gift for anyone on your list who would enjoy a night of great entertainment and supporting a worthy cause,” he adds.

To learn more about the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska and stay up-to-date on event announcements, visit cattlemensball.com.

