Huskers name Team Award Winners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team announced its 2021 team award winners on Sunday evening at a banquet in Lincoln. The award winners were highlighted by a strong group of fifth- and sixth-year seniors who made their mark on the program throughout their Husker career.

Tight end Austin Allen earned a pair of awards following his record-setting 2021 season. An Aurora, Neb., native Allen picked up the Guy Chamberlin Trophy and Offensive MVP honors. Allen was the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten pick. He set school position records for receptions (38) and yards (602), and set a single-record record for receiving yards by a tight end with 143 yards at Wisconsin.

Senior nickel back JoJo Domann was also honored with a pair of awards, winning the Tom Novak Award and Defensive MVP accolades. Domann was a second-team All-Big Ten choice as a linebacker this season. He played in 10 games and made 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille was honored with the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award for the second straight season. An Ashland, Neb., native, Stille had 42 tackles including six tackles for loss in his senior season.

Senior receiver Levi Falck was presented The Cornhusker Award, given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. Falck finished the 2021 season with 18 receptions.

Allen, Domann, Stille and Falck will also be recognized at the Outland Trophy banquet on Jan. 12 in Omaha.

Tight end Travis Vokolek and center Cam Jurgens split the prestigious Boyd Epley Nebraska Lifter of the Year Award, an honor that dates back to 1974. Senior safety Deontai Williams won the Pat Clare Award for perseverance and determination to overcome injuries.

2021 Nebraska Football Award WinnersGuy Chamberlin Trophy (voted by media): Austin Allen, TE

The Guy Chamberlin Trophy dates back to 1967 and is presented to the senior player who has shown by his play and contributions to the betterment of the Nebraska football team that he has the qualities and dedication of Chamberlin to the Cornhusker tradition.

Tom Novak Award (voted by media): JoJo Domann, Nickel

Established in 1950, the Novak Award is presented to the senior who “best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak.”

Cletus Fischer Native Son Award (chosen by coaching staff): Ben Stille, DL

The Native Son Award is named in honor of former Nebraska assistant coach Cletus Fischer. Chosen by the coaching staff, the Native Son Award is presented to the senior player who best exemplifies the following qualities—good work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, forthrightness, sense of humor, pride, loyalty and love of Nebraska.

The Cornhusker (chosen by coaching staff): Levi Falck, WR

The Cornhusker is presented to a player who started their Nebraska career as a walk-on and made the largest contribution to the team in their last season of eligibility.

Pat Clare Award (chosen by coaching and medical staff): Deontai Williams, S

The Pat Clare Award is presented in recognition of the player who has best exemplified the commitment and courage to overcome injury, while at the same time serving as an inspiration to his teammates in his return to the field.

Boyd Epley Lifter of the Year Award (chosen by staff): Travis Vokolek, TE and Cam Jurgens, C

Presented to a Husker player in recognition of his dedication, work ethic and commitment in the weight room. Named in honor of long-time Nebraska Strength Coach Boyd Epley.

Players of the Year (chosen by coaching staff)

Offensive MVP: Austin Allen, TE

Defensive MVP: JoJo Domann, Nickel

Offensive Back: Adrian Martinez, QB

Receiver: Samori Toure, WR

Offensive Line: Cam Jurgens, C

Defensive Line: Damion Daniels, NT

Linebacker: Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, ILB

Special Teams: Phalen Sanford, DB

Offensive Scout of Year: Shawn Hardy, WR

Defensive Scout of Year: Blaise Gunnerson, OLB

Special Teams Scout of Year: Trevin Luben, RB

