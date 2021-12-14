Huskers wrestling dual vs SDSU canceled due to COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Wrestling team’s home dual against South Dakota State has been canceled.

The dual was slated for Saturday and has been canceled due to COVID-related illnesses within the Huskers’ program.

The university says that ticket holders will be refunded for their purchases and that refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary during regular season play.

Nebraska Wrestling is currently ranked eighth in the nation with a 3-0 record on the season. The last time they took on SDSU was in the 2013-14 season in Brookings, S.D., and ended in a Husker win.

