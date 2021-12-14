Advertisement

Kellogg’s facing political pressure to resume contract talks

(Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s is facing increasing political pressure to resume contract talks with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sent a letter to the company’s CEO this week urging the company to return to the bargaining table with workers at its four plants nationwide, including one in his state. That came just a few days after President Joe Biden criticized Kellogg’s for threatening to hire permanent replacements for the workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Last week, the union representing those workers at plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer that would have provided 3% raises.

