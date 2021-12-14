MIAA Coach of the Year signs through the 2025 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) -Nebraska-Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced on Tuesday that head football coach Josh Lynn has signed a contract extension that makes him leader of the Loper program through the 2025 season.

“We are excited to announce that Coach Lynn has and will continue to lead our football program. More than winning, we have watched and admired how Coach has put Loper football in the headlines nationally while having a substantial impact and bond with his players, their families, our campus, and our community. The terms of this contract and our commitment to Coach Lynn and his family marks yet another win for this program now and for years to come,” Bauer said.

The new contract takes effect on January 1, 2022, and includes a salary increase with an incentive package for Lynn and his coaching staff.

“My wife (Pam) and I are so appreciative of UNK, Kearney Public Schools and the community. We have established some great relationships with the people throughout the community and at the University. The support Loper football alumni, boosters, faculty and the students has shown for our program has been incredible,” Lynn said.

Lynn was named the 18th head football coach in school history on January 4, 2017, after successful head coaching stints at Eastern New Mexico University, his alma mater, and New Mexico Military Institute. His initial contract ran through the 2020 season and then he signed an extension in February 2020 that extended the contract to December 2022. This latest change will extend the contract to December 31, 2025.

”I want to point out that these series of contract extensions are a direct reflection of Coach Lynn’s performance and commitment to the University. In a day and age when loyalty to an institution and student-athletes is rare, many forget that some of the greatest and most memorable experiences in life result from the relationships coaches have with their players, alumni, and fans,” Bauer said. “If loyalty is the heart and soul of meaningful relationships, then the architect and leader who laid the foundation, and created plans for the rise of Loper Football, have shown us the full extent of his character. As a result, I thank Coach Lynn for his leadership and allegiance to our team, alumni and fans, and to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.”

Since his arrival, the New Mexico native has increased UNK’s win total by at least two games every fall, culminating with a 10-3 mark this fall. The effort marked the Lopers return to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in a decade, the program’s second-ever D2 playoff win and posting the program’s third-ever double-digit win season. Subsequently, Lynn was named the 2021 MIAA Coach of the Year.

Also leading UNK to a win in the 54th Annual Mineral Water Bowl in December 2019, Lynn has coached 34 All-MIAA selections, seven All-Region players, two All-Americans and a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist. Finally, in the classroom the team’s cumulative grade point average has risen to the height of a 3.04 by the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

“I want to thank Chancellor (Doug) Kristensen and Director of Athletics Marc Bauer for having the confidence in me to continue leading the football program at UNK. We will continue our work to be one of the best programs in the MIAA,” Lynn said.

The Lopers are preparing for finals in the classroom with winter condition starting in January followed by spring practice in late March/early April. The 2022 season kicks off Sept. 1/3 at Missouri Southern State.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.