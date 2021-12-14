Nebraska Cowboy competes at the National Finals Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Long before Garrett Shadbolt made the trip to Las Vegas to compete in the National Finals Rodeo, he harnessed that love on his family’s ranch with his father riding bucking horses.

”I grew up riding and working on the ranch and my dad rode bareback horses growing up so that was kind of a segway into it for me. I didn’t really ride much for bucking horses back when I was younger and I didn’t have a lot of interest in it honestly but I got older and started riding some colts around the ranch that bucked a little bit,” Shadbolt said.

After an accomplished college rodeo career riding for Doane University, Garrett moved to the professional Rodeo circuit. However, his start on the college rodeo circuit was somewhat of a rollercoaster. Garrett went to Doane on a wrestling scholarship and found out that the University did not have a rodeo team. But that did not stop Garrett from pursuing his passion of rodeo. He went to the President of the University and got the clearance to start a rodeo team at Doane.

This year after a successful season on the professional circuit, he earned the trip to the coveted National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I nodded my head at 83 rodeos this year and rodeoed pretty dang hard. Entered more than that, spent a lot of money going up and down the rodeo, but I had a lot of good luck this year. I drew some good horses and had some big wins early in the Winter time. I was sitting number one in the world earlier this Winter so I held onto that early lead and finished strong and ended up where I needed to be,” Shadbolt said.

When it’s time to ride, Garrett said his focus goes 100% on the horse and the next eight seconds in front of him.

“When you crawl in the bucking shoots the outside world is quiet and your concentration is on the horse in front of you at least for me. I try to stay 100% concentrated on the horse in front of me but when they crack the latch, there’s gonna be such a flurry of activity that there isn’t gonna be a whole lot of thinking involved. You know sometimes I can think about what I’m doing and change some things during the ride but most of it is just split second reaction. Just having the mentality of being cool and concentrated on the horse in front of you and then when they crack the latch and you go out there it’s just blur of motion and reaction for sure, all the way till you get off on the pick up man and say your thanks to the good Lord,” Shadbolt said.

Garrett finished the National Finals Rodeo fifth in the world standings.

