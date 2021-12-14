NPHS drive-thru Christmas concert

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School students are spreading holiday cheer this Christmas.

A drive-thru Christmas concert was held in the high school parking Monday night.

Choir and jazz band students each performed for thirty minutes each.

Brady’s Coffee Tree was also on hand serving coffee and hot cocoa to attendees.

The outdoor Christmas concert is in its second year and was inspired during the pandemic.

Jazz band students will head to San Antonio over the Christmas holiday to perform at the Alamo Dome.

