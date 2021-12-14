Advertisement

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

By MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also confirmed Tuesday that the pill delivered on promising early results in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The updates come as U.S. regulators are expected to soon decide on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck.

If authorized, the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for high-risk adults but is also studying the drug in lower-risk adults.

The company said the drug missed a key study goal in ongoing testing of those patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend, Dillon bringing baby Reese home from the hospital. Reese spent...
Youngest-born surviving infant at Bryan Health discharged from hospital
North Platte Public School
Changes to One-Act and Speech departments at NPPS
Pike is reported as missing by her family and the North Platte Police Department.
North Platte Police Department searching for teen
A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus...
UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron, study says
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery
Family breaks own record for Christmas lights (no sound)