Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Phipps and her daughter, Reece, who spent a record 144 days in the NICU at Bryan Health.
Mother shares story of delivering twins at 22.5 weeks at Bryan Health
North Platte Public School
Changes to One-Act and Speech departments at NPPS
Pike is reported as missing by her family and the North Platte Police Department.
North Platte teen found safe
A University of Nebraska Kearney student was arrested over the weekend following an off-campus...
UNK student arrested following off-campus dispute involving guns
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana
Jordan Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn...
WATCH: Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise