Weather Alert Day: High Wind Warning in effect for the entire region for the day Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Tuesday, temperatures were in the low 20s to low 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Winds were out of the south and west about 5 to 10 mph.

Cool temperatures to start the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s here or there throughout the area. Winds will be on the increase throughout the day with wind speeds at 10 to 20 mph out of the south and west.

Mild conditions to continue for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Now let’s talk about our big weather maker for the day on Wednesday. A strong area of low pressure is developing in the Rocky Mountain West, and this area of low pressure will continue to strengthen throughout the day Tuesday. This low pressure will be moving southeastward throughout Tuesday and then move into the area and then moving northeastward. This low pressure along with the upper level jet stream will cause for a strong pressure gradient in the atmosphere, allowing for strong winds to be ushered into the region Wednesday.

Low pressure developing in the Rockies that will move into the region Wednesday, setting up for a windy day across the region Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

With that, the National Weather Service has placed the whole entire region under a High Wind Warning effective Wednesday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. CST. Winds are expeced to be between 25 to 35 mph with gusts upwards to 60 to 70 mph.

A High Wind Warning in effect for the entire region Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Also during the day on Wednesday, some moisture will be present with this disturbance, allowing for some precipitation to occur. With this system, there will be an event called “flash freeze.” During this flash freeze, it could turn most of the precipitation into snow during the day on Wednesday, mainly for the Sandhills and Western Nebraska. This potential is still being monitored we will continue to keep you posted.

A flash freeze event could urn some precipitation into snow Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Morning highs will range from the low 40s to low 60s with clouds throughout the region Wednesday with overcast conditions and bands of precipitation and windy conditions throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.