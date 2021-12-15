Advertisement

ACE Hardware donates to Banister Leadership Academy

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A non-profit organization aimed at strengthening families through leadership got a boost from a local hardware store on Tuesday.

ACE Hardware donated $605 to Banister Leadership Academy. Customers were asked last month to “round up” their change to donate to the non-profit.

The charity was started in Omaha 12 years ago. It is now in 10 Nebraska counties and expanding.

Last month, ACE Hardware donated $886 to the Relay for Life for their October “Round Up” Campaign.

