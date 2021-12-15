Advertisement

Mailbox auction raises funds for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat For Humanity holds first annual mailbox auction Tuesday.
Habitat For Humanity holds first annual mailbox auction Tuesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The bidding wars got underway at the Prairie Arts Center and it was all for a good cause.

Fourteen mailboxes were up for auction for the first annual Habitat for Humanity Mailbox Auction.

ACE Hardware donated the mailboxes. They were painted and decorated by local artists. Some even put their woodworking skills to the test.

The auction raised just over $5,000. The money will be used to purchase supplies and materials to build their next home.

