Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed by a Lincoln County deputy at Floral Lawns Cemetery in North Platte early Wednesday morning, after he pulled a gun on the deputy, according to a release from North Platte Police Department Interim Chief Steve Reeves.

The incident occurred while law enforcement was investigating a house fire at 710 S. Walnut street that appeared to be deliberately set.

At approximately 12:25 AM, just two minutes after the house fire was reported, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Floral Lawns Cemetery. Within a minute, the deputy requested emergency assistance and said shots had been fired. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist.

An initial investigation revealed that 52-year-old Keith A. Hinrichsen had exited his vehicle, pointed a firearm at the deputy, and refused commands to drop the firearm. The deputy then shot Hinrichsen, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured.

Police say Hinrichsen was the owner of the home at 710 S. Walnut, and believe the incidents are related.

The incident is still being investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department under the direction of the Lincoln County Attorney.

