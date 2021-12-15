Advertisement

MPCC nursing students help spread Christmas cheer through Santa Cop Program

Nursing students at Mid-Plains Community College help spread Christmas cheer through the Santa Cop program.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Making sure kids in the North Platte area are not left without Christmas presents is the goal for the Santa Cop Program.

The program, which was started by then Lieutenant Rick Ryan in 1985, has served thousands of children.

It’s a collaborative effort between the North Platte Police Department and the Salvation Army.

This year, 78 children will receive gifts thanks to the help from the community.

The police department plans to deliver the gifts starting on Friday.

