Husker center Cam Jurgens declares for 2022 NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Husker center Cam Jurgens announced his declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Jurgen’s made the announcement via his Twitter.

“Thank you for everything you have given me,” said Jurgens. “Playing for Nebraska has been the greatest on I’ve ever received. I want to thank my family for the endless love and support, along with my teammates who are now brothers to me. And thank you to all my coaches for having faith, and believing in me. And turning me into the man I am today.”

