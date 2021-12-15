Advertisement

Husker center Cam Jurgens declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.
The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Husker center Cam Jurgens announced his declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Jurgen’s made the announcement via his Twitter.

“Thank you for everything you have given me,” said Jurgens. “Playing for Nebraska has been the greatest on I’ve ever received. I want to thank my family for the endless love and support, along with my teammates who are now brothers to me. And thank you to all my coaches for having faith, and believing in me. And turning me into the man I am today.”

