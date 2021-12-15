Ogallala gets the win on the road over the Irish

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-1 Saint Pat’s Irish will take on the 3-1 Ogallala Indians at home. Saint Pat’s comes into this match up with a two game win streak while the Indians were on a one game win streak.

Saint Pat’s with the ball in the first period, Jack Heiss with the pass to Sam Troshynski he’ll miss his layup attempt but Caleb Munson will be there for the rebound and the basket for the Irish.

The Irish with the ball again and it’s Will Moats who passes to Brecken Erickson who gets the two pointer making it 4-0 Irish.

The Indians were looking to get rolling and they did. Ian Shaw passes to Race McClure who thinks about taking the shot but decides to pass to Corbin Murphy. Murphy makes the basket and makes it look easy.

The Indians were looking to tie the game and they do when Jeron Gager gets the rebound and flips it to McClure under the rim.

Heiss makes the game interesting with some good defense. He’ll steal it and break down the court and add two more points to the board for Saint Pat’s.

But it’s Ogallala who gets the win tonight on the road 66-49 over Saint Pat’s.

The Indians will be back in action Friday December 17th on the road in Gering. The Irish will be on the road Thursday December 16th against Gothenburg.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.