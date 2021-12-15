Advertisement

Saint Pat’s Girls Basketball get a win at home over Ogallala

Saint Pat’s vs. Ogallala Girls Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-3 Ogallala Indians traveled to North Platte to take on the 2-2 Saint Pat’s Irish. Both teams looking to come out and get a win after they had both lost in their previous games.

We’ll pick things up at the beginning of the second half where it’s Saint Pat’s ball. Kate Stienike will pass it to Tonja Heirigs but she’ll pass it back to Stienike who will drain the three for the Irish.

Ogallala with the ball now and it’s Jessica Folchert to Tayden Kirchner who passes to Eideann Tuttle. She’ll make the basket and make the score 34-21 Saint Pat’s

The Irish have an answer to the Indians last basket though, Jayla Fleck passes to Jenna Kimberling and then to Stienike who drains another three for the Irish.

Saint Pat’s looking to extend their lead, Heirigs will miss her layup but kimberlings is there with the rebound and she’ll get the bucket and the points for the Irish.

Saint Pat’s will go on to get the win at home 54-35 over the Irish. Saint Pat’s will be back in action on the road Thursday December 16th against Gothenburg. Ogallala will return to action at Gering Friday December 17th.

