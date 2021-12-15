UNLPD issues warning following string of burglaries East Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Police Department issued a warning to students Wednesday following a string of burglaries.

UNLPD said victims reported personal items stolen from unsecured areas and offices on UNL East Campus on Monday.

The female suspect is described as dark complected, early to mid-20′s, 5′5″ to 5′7″ tall, thin build with long braids to the middle of the back.

Please call UNLPD immediately at 402-472-2222 (2-2222 on campus) to report information on this incident, or on any crime or suspicious activity or person.

