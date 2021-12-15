Advertisement

WEATHER ALERT DAY:High Wind Warning in effect for the day on Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Wednesday, temperatures were in the low 20s to low 40s with winds out of the sout and west about 10 to 25 mph. This is only the beginning for the wind threat Wednesday.

A strong storm system entering the Central Plains will be moving through the area throughout the day on Wednesday and this storm system will have multiple hazards with it. First, the whole entire region is under a High Wind Warning and that goes into effect throughout the whole day Wednesday. Winds of 25 to 45 mph are possible with gusts upwards to 60 to 70 mph.

The next threat is that with this system, it will cause an event known as a “flash freeze”. With a flash freeze, it will cause temperatures to drop 20 to 30 degrees from the initial temperature. With this flash freeze and some moisture into the region, this poses a threat with some brief and intense snow squalls on the backside of the system. Some areas including Gordon and Chadron will have som accumulations possible with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for these areas. 1 to 2 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 60s and then drop throughout the rest of the day.

After this system, conditions calm down for the area Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s and sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph across the area Thursday.

