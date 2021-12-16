Advertisement

Cold and sunny Thursday and Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Thursday, things have calmed down considerablely with temperatures in the low 10s to low 20s. Winds were around the north and west about 5 to 10 mph.

A very cold morning to start the day Thursday
(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the north and west with speeds about 5 to 10 mph. The reasoning behind this is because of an area of high pressure over the region and this will continue for the next several days.

Sunny to partly cloudy day for the day Thursday
(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, temperatures will continue on being on the cold trend with temperatures being in the mid 30s to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Cold conditions continue for the day Friday
(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatrues will be on the increase due to the high pressure shifting towards the east, allowing for temperatures to be in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and low to mid 50s on the day Sunday. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue during this period.

KNOP High Temps 12-15-2021
