Nominate veterans for a Christmas package now

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Chapter of the Disabled Veterans of America want to give something special to area veterans, to lift spirits and to help out. It’s their way to say thank you to their brothers and sisters who are veterans.

And if you know a veteran who would smile by getting a care package on Friday, there is still time to call and reserve a box, It’s a box filled with everything for a Christmas turkey dinner. The group is assembling the boxes on Friday afternoon, and beginning delivery Friday, as well.

Call Brook Baker at 308-660-5112, Jim Miller at 308-660-2472, or T. J. Hagert at 308-660-6118 if you know a veteran who could benefit from this kindness.

