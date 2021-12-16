North Platte Canteen Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One of the largest wartime volunteer efforts will be brought to life at the North Platte Community Playhouse this Christmas season.

The playhouse will feature two live productions that highlight the community’s selfless efforts during World War II to serve the more than six million service men and women who stopped at the North Platte Canteen.

A “Sentimental Music Journey” highlights the music of the 1940′s and “Whistle Stop Stories” showcases the stories told by people who worked at the Canteen.

The Canteen Festival project is in partnership with the North Platte Lincoln County Visitors Bureau and will be shown to bus tours at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at www.northplattecommunityplayhouse.com. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets for each production are sold separately.

