Advertisement

North Platte Canteen Festival

The North Platte Canteen Festival is a two-part production that highlights the volunteers,...
The North Platte Canteen Festival is a two-part production that highlights the volunteers, patriotism and discovery of the Canteen Spirit.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One of the largest wartime volunteer efforts will be brought to life at the North Platte Community Playhouse this Christmas season.

The playhouse will feature two live productions that highlight the community’s selfless efforts during World War II to serve the more than six million service men and women who stopped at the North Platte Canteen.

A “Sentimental Music Journey” highlights the music of the 1940′s and “Whistle Stop Stories” showcases the stories told by people who worked at the Canteen.

The Canteen Festival project is in partnership with the North Platte Lincoln County Visitors Bureau and will be shown to bus tours at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at www.northplattecommunityplayhouse.com. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets for each production are sold separately.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
Garrett Shadbolt finished the National Finals Rodeo fifth in the world standings.
Nebraska Cowboy competes at the National Finals Rodeo
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing

Latest News

Disabled Veterans of America giving back
Nominate veterans for a Christmas package now
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-16-2021
Back to a dry and sunny pattern with variable temperatures this week
MPCC nursing students help spread Christmas cheer
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80