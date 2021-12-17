Advertisement

Christmas traditions trotting through downtown

The Christmas Carriage is a fairly new tradition that trots around the Canteen District.
The Christmas Carriage is a fairly new tradition that trots around the Canteen District.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Christmas traditions run deep in North Platte. Many locals look forward to lights at Cody Park, the Christmas parade, Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, or driving around to see the various decorated homes.

“North Platte is a great community,” said Tristen Winder, Husker Radio. “You need to experience it for yourself because words don’t do it justice. There are Christmas activities everywhere throughout the town.”

One fairly, new tradition trots around the Canteen District. Dusty Trails partners with Husker Radio to host the Christmas carriage. Each Thursday in December, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the carriage takes people around the historic Canteen District to enjoy the beauty of the holiday lights.

“Downtown North Platte is growing, so why not make more Christmas memories in the Canteen District?” asked Winder.

This year, there are no carriage ride availabilities before Christmas and few openings after the holiday. The Christmas Wagon, which takes tours through the Buffalo Bill Ranch and Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, has openings now through Christmas.

Visit http://www.dustytrails.biz/upcoming-events for more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

Latest News

Huskers Volleyball
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-16-2021
Back to a dry and sunny pattern with variable temperatures this week
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
Disabled Veterans of America giving back
Nominate veterans for a Christmas package now