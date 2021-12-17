Christmas traditions trotting through downtown

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Christmas traditions run deep in North Platte. Many locals look forward to lights at Cody Park, the Christmas parade, Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, or driving around to see the various decorated homes.

“North Platte is a great community,” said Tristen Winder, Husker Radio. “You need to experience it for yourself because words don’t do it justice. There are Christmas activities everywhere throughout the town.”

One fairly, new tradition trots around the Canteen District. Dusty Trails partners with Husker Radio to host the Christmas carriage. Each Thursday in December, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the carriage takes people around the historic Canteen District to enjoy the beauty of the holiday lights.

“Downtown North Platte is growing, so why not make more Christmas memories in the Canteen District?” asked Winder.

This year, there are no carriage ride availabilities before Christmas and few openings after the holiday. The Christmas Wagon, which takes tours through the Buffalo Bill Ranch and Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, has openings now through Christmas.

Visit http://www.dustytrails.biz/upcoming-events for more information.

