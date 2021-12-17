Advertisement

Gothenburg comes back to get a win at home over Saint Pat’s

Gothenburg vs. Saint Pat’s
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Irish of Saint Pat’s hit the road to Gothenburg to take on the Swedes after a win at home in their last match up against the Ogallala Indians. The Swedes come into this game having lost their last on the road at Adams Central.

We’ll pick things up at the end of the fourth quarter where Saint Pat’s has the ball and leads 40-34. Kate Stienike has the ball, but Gothenburg’s Ashlyn Richeson steals it away and takes it to the hole for the Swedes as they try and close the gap.

After a missed free throw by Saint Pat’s Tonja Heirigs, Gothenburg’s Aubrey O’Hare gets the rebound and passes to Richeson who will give it right back to O’Hare to drain the three. After the clutch three by O’Hare the Swedes go up by one over the Irish.

Gothenburg’s Richeson get fouled and misses her free throw, but will get her rebound and make the basket icing it for the Swedes.

The Gothenburg Swedes will get a nail biter win at home tonight over the Irish to improve to 3-2 on the season while the Irish move to 3-3. The Swedes will be back in action Friday December 17th on the road at Holdrege. Saint Pat’s will pick things back up Thursday December 30th as they travel to Bridgeport.

