Huskers, Badgers set for rematch in NCAA Championship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (KOLN) -The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (26-7) blazes into its 10th NCAA title match appearance and vies for its sixth national championship this Saturday, Dec. 18, facing No. 4 seed Wisconsin (30-3) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 with Paul Sunderland handling play-by-play duties, Salima Rockwell providing color commentary and Christine Williamson reporting courtside.

This weekend’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary and is in her sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

