Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match

Huskers Volleyball(espn)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team defeated Pittsburgh on Thursday night to advance to the NCAA National Championship match on Saturday.

The Huskers (26-7) defeated Pittsburgh (30-4) in the Final Four in 4 sets.

The championship game will be played on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., and the Huskers will take on Wisconsin.

This will be the third time the Huskers have faced the Badgers this season. Wisconsin took the first two matches, 3-0 and 3-1.

Nebraska last won a national championship in 2017.

