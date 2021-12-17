Lindsey’s Limelight: Kolton Hager gets his 1,000 career point for the Wildcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kolton Hager a Senior at Wallace High School went into the 2021-2022 basketball season only 17 points away from earning his 1,000 career point as a Wallace Wildcat. For some the pressure of earning that stat would’ve become too much, but not for Kolton. He continued to keep his mind locked on what he said was the most important thing, his team and playing for the Wallace name.

“It wasn’t a lot of pressure it was just more like a mentality thing like I was 17 points away from it opening night so I just knew not to worry about that just to worry about the team ahead of that. Just worry about winning that’s the main task at hand. But the second task at hand was also to get that but it’s also nice to get the wins too,” explains Hager.

It was in the Wildcat’s second game of the season where they were playing the Maywood/Hayes-Center Wolves at home where Kolton finally made his 1,000 career point. And what better way to earn it than center stage on the free throw line against a big time rival.

“I got my 1,000′s point when we were playing our rivals Maywood/Hayes-Center . I went to the free throw line, my best friend from Hayes-Center he knew I was one point away from it and he just walked up to me before I shot and he was like no better time to get it than now. And first try on the free throw line I made it and it was a pretty special moment,” says Hager.

Kolton described the moment as special and one he will never forget. With his hometown crowd cheering him on Kolton says once the shot was made he felt as though a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

“My emotions were just wow I finally got it now I felt like that chip on my shoulder was finally off and I felt like way more relaxed in the game and then we went on to win that game. It was definelty an emotional moment obviously. It was just finally great to get it,” Hager says.

With this big accomplishment under his belt, Kolton is now looking ahead to the rest of his Senior season and the other things he and his team can accomplish. Kolton says the first order of business for the Wildcats is winning sub-districts, then they’ll look to take the district title. But the ultimate goal still stands, to make it to Lincoln at the end of the season.

“The big goal is obviously to make it down to Lincoln. We’ve been close all three years, district finals the last three years. Came close last year lost by about 10 to a pretty good team why not and that’s the main goal this year is to get down to Lincoln,” Hager explains.

Best of luck to Kolton with the rest of his Senior Basketball Season and with all his future endeavors.

