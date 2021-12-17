Advertisement

“Epic” match ahead: Nebraska in for a fight against Wisconsin for National Championship

By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kenzie Knuckles spoke to the press on Friday prior to Saturday’s game.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play for the program’s sixth national championship on Saturday. The Huskers will face 4th-seeded Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

Saturday’s NCAA Final is a rematch of the 2000 national championship match, won by Nebraska in five sets over the Badgers in the final season of sideout scoring in college volleyball.

Nebraska (26-7) advanced to the NCAA Finals with a 4-set win over Pitt in the Final Four late Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match

Latest News

Huskers, Badgers set for rematch in NCAA Championship.
Huskers, Badgers set for rematch in NCAA Championship
Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week
Nebraska Libero Lexi Rodriguez named AVCA Freshman of the Year
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team