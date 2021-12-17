Saint Pat’s with a big road win over Gothenburg

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish hit the road and headed to Gothenburg to take on the Swedes after suffering a loss to Ogallala at home in their last match up. The Swedes were prepared to defend their home turf and try to right the ship after a loss in their last match up to Adams Central.

We’ll pick up where it’s Saint Pat’s ball, and it’s Jack Heiss who will get the rebound and drain a three from downtown to put the Irish up 3-0.

Irish with the ball again and Sam Troshynski will pass to Heiss and he is Mr. Automatic tonight as he drains another three for Saint Pat’s.

The Irish trying to keep things going as Brecken Erickson gets a pass under the rim. He’ll put two more on the board for Saint Pat’s and the Irish are on a 9-0 run.

The Swedes look to put an end to the Irish’s nine point run as Trey Stevens passes inside to Kai Jorgenson and the Swedes will get their first basket of the night.

But it’s the Irish who will get the win on the road tonight 52-43 over the Swedes. Saint Pat’s will improve to 4-2 on the season while Gothenburg drops to 2-3. The Irish will be back in action Monday December 27th on the road at Arapahoe, while the Swedes next match up is Friday December 17th on the road at Holdrege.

