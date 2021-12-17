Advertisement

Saint Pat’s with a big road win over Gothenburg

Gothenburg vs. Saint Pat’s Boy’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish hit the road and headed to Gothenburg to take on the Swedes after suffering a loss to Ogallala at home in their last match up. The Swedes were prepared to defend their home turf and try to right the ship after a loss in their last match up to Adams Central.

We’ll pick up where it’s Saint Pat’s ball, and it’s Jack Heiss who will get the rebound and drain a three from downtown to put the Irish up 3-0.

Irish with the ball again and Sam Troshynski will pass to Heiss and he is Mr. Automatic tonight as he drains another three for Saint Pat’s.

The Irish trying to keep things going as Brecken Erickson gets a pass under the rim. He’ll put two more on the board for Saint Pat’s and the Irish are on a 9-0 run.

The Swedes look to put an end to the Irish’s nine point run as Trey Stevens passes inside to Kai Jorgenson and the Swedes will get their first basket of the night.

But it’s the Irish who will get the win on the road tonight 52-43 over the Swedes. Saint Pat’s will improve to 4-2 on the season while Gothenburg drops to 2-3. The Irish will be back in action Monday December 27th on the road at Arapahoe, while the Swedes next match up is Friday December 17th on the road at Holdrege.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
Garrett Shadbolt finished the National Finals Rodeo fifth in the world standings.
Nebraska Cowboy competes at the National Finals Rodeo

Latest News

Lindsey's Limelight: Kolton Hager
Lindsey’s Limelight: Kolton Hager gets his 1,000 career point for the Wildcats
Gothenburg vs. Saint Pat's Girl's Basketball
Gothenburg comes back to get a win at home over Saint Pat’s
Gothenburg vs. Saint Pat's Boy's
Saint Pat's vs. Gothenburg boys
Lindsey's Limelight: Kolton Hager
Lindsey's Limelight: Kolton Hager