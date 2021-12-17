Sunny and cold Friday and Saturday with a mildier end of the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Friday, temperatures were cold with indicies in the 10s to the 20s. Winds were out of the west about 5 to 15 mph, with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Cold temperatures to start the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the afternoon Friday, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the west about 5 to 20 mph. During the overnight hours, temperatures will be in the single digits to a few low 10s in the area with clear to partly cloudy conditions. The reasoning behind that is because of a new high pressure system moving into the region, ushering in the colder air.

Cold and sunny to partly cloudy day across the area (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures will be flip flopping. With the area of high pressure moving eastward, this is going to allow for the region to warm up from the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday, to the low mid 50s on Sunday, above average this time of year. Dry conditions will continue throughout the region.

Dry and a back and forth weekend of temperatures in store for the area (Andre Brooks)

