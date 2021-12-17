Advertisement

Sunny and cold Friday and Saturday with a mildier end of the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Friday, temperatures were cold with indicies in the 10s to the 20s. Winds were out of the west about 5 to 15 mph, with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Cold temperatures to start the day Friday
Cold temperatures to start the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the afternoon Friday, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the west about 5 to 20 mph. During the overnight hours, temperatures will be in the single digits to a few low 10s in the area with clear to partly cloudy conditions. The reasoning behind that is because of a new high pressure system moving into the region, ushering in the colder air.

Cold and sunny to partly cloudy day across the area
Cold and sunny to partly cloudy day across the area(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures will be flip flopping. With the area of high pressure moving eastward, this is going to allow for the region to warm up from the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday, to the low mid 50s on Sunday, above average this time of year. Dry conditions will continue throughout the region.

Dry and a back and forth weekend of temperatures in store for the area
Dry and a back and forth weekend of temperatures in store for the area(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-16-2021
Back to a dry and sunny pattern with variable temperatures this week
Sunny to partly cloudy day for the day Thursday
Cold and sunny Thursday and Friday
High Wind Warning in effect for the whole entire region
WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warning in effect for the day on Wednesday
A High Wind Warning in effect for the entire region Wednesday
Weather Alert Day: High Wind Warning in effect for the entire region for the day Wednesday