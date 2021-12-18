Both say, their greatest concern is the patients

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Employers hire, and fire, all the time. But what happens when a hospital makes changes to a department, and one of those changes includes dismissing the “Interventional Cardiologist” and “Endovascular Specialist” with dozens of long-time patients?

People get upset.

And as with any personnel matter, there are things that simply cannot be discussed. That, however, does not answer the questions for the patients who expect to see the doctor they know and trust when they need him.

“They’ve all been given a pamphlet of who’s going to take over their care, and they’re going to provide the same great care to these folks, just without me.”

Great Plains Health officials saying they do not like losing doctors, saying they invest significantly to have them at the hospital, and they use many resources to make the doctors successful. These include support staff, such as life coaching personnel who both the hospital and Dr. Markiewicz say were utilized for him during his time on staff. The doctor tells News 2 he got along well with his coach.

“We understand there are concerns and confusion when a physician is no longer at Great Plains Health. Emotions are high. I understand when when people have a patient that they connect with. It’s a very difficult situation when they lose that relationship with that physician and for that there’s a lot of emotions and we’re very sorry that that has happened to those patients.”

The Chairman of the Board for Great Plains Health, Dr. Newton Mack, confirmed the board is in agreement with the decision made by the hospital to make changes to the cardiology department. The change in this case is ending a professional relationship with Dr. Richard Markiewicz who has been at the hospital practicing for five and a half years.

“The hospital board has been fully apprised of the circumstances. We unanimously support the hospital and their decision.”

In a statement, Dr. Markiewicz asked, “Who is Dr. Mack?” He is concerned because he says he has never met him, along with three other board members. He adds that the three physicians on the board are not in his department, and the other two are not hospital employees. “After five and a half years, it seems it did not interest them to find out and get to know the actual physicians in the hospital. They seem to fear talking to me. It seems it all happened behind closed doors while I was busy working. I feel they have not considered my staff, because my partners have been fighting for me to get reinstated for a week. My mid-levels and nurses who work with me on a daily basis didn’t have an input.”

“We stand on our integrity. We are comfortable with this decision.”

CEO of Great Plains Mel McNea explained that the decision moved forward in a different direction with the cardiology program after “lot of conversation, a lot of looking at data, and a lot of determining what our mission vision values are.”

“My biggest concern is there is a lot of drama around this departure of Dr. Markiewicz. I wish him the best of luck, but quite frankly our culture and how we view patient care is different.”

Dr. Markiewicz says he is a hard working person who “never worked a day in his life,” because he loves what he does. But he says seeing the outpouring of support from his clients after being let go from Great Plains Health has been humbling.

“I have high standards for staff that care for my patients. The minute you raise a concern, it’s your behavior and not theirs. I’m a great clinician, with passion for my field of medicine. I have saved many lives. It wasn’t the administration. I worked long days and nights, missed many of my kids’ activities for Great Plains Health. I also took ten days of call over Thanksgiving this year, when the locums backed out a few days before, for Mel to show me the door the next day. But none of this matters to them. Thanks to my patients, they will speak for my level of care and success over the years.”

He says, focusing on the positive, he sees the support pouring in on his social media. He says he is reading all of the letters and stories about lives he saved at three in the morning, and seven in the morning. “Touching that many lives,” he says, “sometimes you don’t realize going through a week, just how many lives you actually save.”

Mitchell, who will soon take over as CEO when Mel McNea begins his retirement, is confident Great Plains Health will be able to help any patients who put their trust in them without Dr. Markiewicz on staff. “We understand that when you have a provider and a physician that you connect with, and not being able to see them, is just a devastating thing. It’s devastating for us too. We feel very, very bad and very empathetic to those patients. But we can tell you that our board here and our administrative team, we insist on the best for our patients. And so we would love to continue to serve you here.” He adds, addressing patients, “Please work with the office to find the cure that you need.”

“I’ve fielded a lot of phone calls. I think it’s just a fear of what happens now. Dr. Markiewicz served them well. They [patients] can continue to evaluate our cardiologists and if they don’t feel comfortable, we can sure help them find a cardiologist that they’re comfortable with and that they’re getting services that they need.”

Many of Dr. Markiewicz’s patients say they will rally together in a peaceful protest on Monday to show their disapproval with seeing their doctor dismissed.

“Every week goes by, and I can save lives and it’s just kind of part of the job. And, you know, it’s just really touching to see that kind of outpouring of support. Some of these folks, as I mentioned I worked tirelessly for, they really supported me and really stepped up in tremendous fashion, and I just love them to death.”

In addition to patients, News 2 has heard glowing reports from colleagues from Dr. Markiewicz’s past. One doctor telling News 2 that Dr. Markiewicz was “very influential” in helping him learn, and that he only ever saw Dr. Markiewicz act professional, passionate, and as an asset to any establishment. He did say, however, that he is completely unaware of the facts behind his termination with Great Plains Health.

