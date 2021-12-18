Cold and mostly clear Saturday night with a milder sunny Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the day on Saturday, temperatures were very cold and highs did not escape the 20s and 30s Saturday. Winds were out of the west about 5 to 15 mph and dew points in the single digits and teens, making the airmass feel very dry.

Cold and sunny Saturday afternoon acrosss the region (Andre Brooks)

During the evening on Saturday, temperatures will plummet into the low 10s to low 20s with clear to mostly clear skies. Winds will die down below 10 mph.

Very frigid and crystal clear Saturday night for the area (Andre Brooks)

The reasoning why temperatures will be a little warmer than Friday night and for the highs on Sunday, which will be in the low to mid 50s, is because of an area of high pressure, that it situated over us will moving towards the east, allowing for a warmer flow to come into the region. Sunny conditions will remain in the forecast for the day on Sunday.

Warmer air being filtered into the region Saturday night into Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Warmer and sunny day for the day on Sunday (Andre Brooks)

