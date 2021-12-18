Disabled American Veterans deliver Christmas food baskets to local vets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte’s Disabled American Veterans Chapter is making sure their brothers and sisters are not left out this holiday season.

Members prepared food baskets with all of the trimmings at Gary’s Super Foods Friday afternoon. It’s a service project members have done for years. This year, 23 veterans will have a Christmas meal.

“This is a population that doesn’t really reach out a lot for help and assistance, so it takes somebody to know that and nominate them and call us and reach out to us, so it’s a population that really gets forgotten,” said DAV commander Brook Baker.

Baker said they started with five names on Monday.

