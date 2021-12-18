Forty-four fifth graders graduate from D.A.R.E.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Dec. 17, 44 Lincoln Elementary students and their parents celebrated the newest graduates of the D.A.R.E. program.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The program is a ten-week-long curriculum that sharpens students’ decision-making skills while learning how to make peer assessments. The 44 fifth-grade students are walking away with skills that will help them become responsible citizens.

One of the many activities students accomplished was writing an essay reflecting on how they will use the tools they learn in D.A.R.E.

D.A.R.E. officer Matt Elder, with the North Platte Police Department, shared the importance of the program during this transitional time in the fifth graders. Officer Elder added how the D.A.R.E. program teaches kids to make smart decisions and avoid risky or consequential situations.

“I learned resistance things on how to resist drugs, alcohol and nicotine,” said D.A.R.E. graduate Tristen Todd. “I also learned how to get out if someone is asking you to do those things.”

Students also learned coping skills, how to respond to peer pressure and help someone in a bad situation such as bullying.

Over the last week, there have been D.A.R.E. graduations at Cody Elementary and Our Redeemer Lutheran School.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.