Friday Night sports Hero: Jack Meyer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the 2021-2022 season for the Maxwell Wildcats Jack Meyer is the sole Senior on the Boy’s Basketball team. Last year the Wildcats went 14-11 on the season and this year Jack is hoping to improve upon that. His message to his team this season as they look to tackle this goal is “Control the Tempo.”

“it’s our game and we control it and we control the tempo and the speed and that’s just what we have to do in every game,” says Meyer.

While Jack has many goals set for himself and his team to accomplish during his Senior season, there is one that he deems very important to him. That goal is to make a mark on this program, leaving it better than when he got there.

“I just wanna be known as they guy that came in and did his job, did what he was supposed to, helped out the program, changed the culture,” explains Meyer.

Head Coach of the Wildcats, Quin Conner says that Jack is the heart beat of this team. As far as a Senior leader goes, Conner adds that he couldn’t ask for any better than Jack.

“As far as a basketball player I mean he’s done great for us so far we’re only four games in but you know I said a lot we’re gonna go as far as Jack takes us this year and that’s no mystery to anybody. He’s really rose to the challenge and really coming in the last couple weeks,” Connor says.

As Jack continues through his Senior season he keeps his eyes set on his goals which is keeping the number in the win column high and ending the season on the court in Lincoln. To achieve those he’ll keep doing what he always does, working hard and giving 100%.

“He always plays hard no matter what. His efforts crazy he’s got a gas tank that never ends. He’s barely ever come our for me in the last two years. He’s gas tank’s always full. He works a lot and takes conditioning super serious just his work ethic alone probably sets him apart from other kid. He just wants it and it means a lot to him,” Conner explains.

Best of luck to Jack with the rest of his Senior Basketball season and with all his future endeavors.

