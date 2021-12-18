North Platte Bulldozes through Columbus at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Columbus Discoverers made the trip to North Platte to take on the Bulldogs. Columbus comes into the match up with a 1-3 record while North Platte comes in at 2-2. North Platte won their last match up on the road at Elkhorn North and were looking to keep things rolling.

To start things off for the Dawgs Tyler Luna will find Kade Mohr in the corner and he’ll drain the three pointer.

Next for the Dawgs, Carter Kelley will pass down the court to Mohr and he’ll pass to Kolton Tilford who runs in for the layup.

Mohr again with the ball, but this time he’ll find Caleb Tonkinson outside the paint and he’ll hit a three.

River Johnston with the ball and he’ll pass to Kelley outside the arc and the Dawgs were raining three’s on the court against the Discoverers.

And if they hadn’t made enough three’s on the night, late in the second period Tonkinson will drain another three and the Dawgs will go into the half with the lead.

North Platte will get a big 68-56 win at home over Columbus. They’ll make it a two game win streak and will move to 3-2 on the season. The Dawgs will be back in action Saturday December 18th on the road at Norfolk.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.