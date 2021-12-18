Advertisement

North Platte Bulldozes through Columbus at home

North Platte vs. Columbus Boy’s Basketball
North Platte vs. Columbus Boy's Highlights
North Platte vs. Columbus Boy's Highlights(Lindsey Bonner)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Columbus Discoverers made the trip to North Platte to take on the Bulldogs. Columbus comes into the match up with a 1-3 record while North Platte comes in at 2-2. North Platte won their last match up on the road at Elkhorn North and were looking to keep things rolling.

To start things off for the Dawgs Tyler Luna will find Kade Mohr in the corner and he’ll drain the three pointer.

Next for the Dawgs, Carter Kelley will pass down the court to Mohr and he’ll pass to Kolton Tilford who runs in for the layup.

Mohr again with the ball, but this time he’ll find Caleb Tonkinson outside the paint and he’ll hit a three.

River Johnston with the ball and he’ll pass to Kelley outside the arc and the Dawgs were raining three’s on the court against the Discoverers.

And if they hadn’t made enough three’s on the night, late in the second period Tonkinson will drain another three and the Dawgs will go into the half with the lead.

North Platte will get a big 68-56 win at home over Columbus. They’ll make it a two game win streak and will move to 3-2 on the season. The Dawgs will be back in action Saturday December 18th on the road at Norfolk.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match

Latest News

North Platte vs. Columbus Girl's Highlights
North Platte Falls to Columbus at home
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer
North Platte vs. Columbus Girl's Highlights
North Platte vs. Columbus Girl's Highlights
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jack Meyer
Friday Night sports Hero: Jack Meyer