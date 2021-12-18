North Platte Falls to Columbus at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Columbus Discoverers traveled to North Platte to take on the Dawgs. Both North Platte and Columbus come into the match up holding 1-3 records and are looking to steady their ships.

Columbus will have the ball to start the game and it’s Addison Kudron who hits a three to start the game.

Next Columbus with the ball again and it’s Logan Kapels who finds Tayler Braun under the hoop for two more and the Discoverers were off to an early lead.

But the Dawgs get their offense going when Senior Kylie Harvey finds Carly Purdy inside and the Dawgs will put their first two points on the board.

The Dawgs start rolling as they Harvey and Purdy duo connect again as Harvey throws the ball in bounds and finds Purdy under the hoop again.

But, the Dawgs will lose a close one 49-44 at home to the Discoverers. North Platte will drop to 1-4 on the season while Columbus moves to 2-3. The Lady Dawgs will be back in action Saturday December 18th on the road in Norfolk.

