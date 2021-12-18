Advertisement

State-run adolescent psychiatrist facility would save money

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new analysis has found that Nebraska could save money and keep the state’s most troubled youths closer to home by starting a state-run adolescent psychiatric facility.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the analysis was presented to the Legislature’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Special Oversight Committee on Friday.

Karen Chinn, a consultant who worked on the study, said Nebraska youths are going to other states because private, in-state treatment programs will not take them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match
No credible threats to schools after ‘unsubstantiated’ rumors spread on social media.
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State

Latest News

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
Warmer and sunny day for the day on Sunday
Cold and mostly clear Saturday night with a milder sunny Sunday
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
Dr. Markiewicz no longer employed by Great Plains Health.
Both say, their greatest concern is the patients