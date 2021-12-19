Advertisement

Honoring Veterans during the Holidays

Wreaths Across America
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Dec. 18, many locals came together at Fort Mcpherson National Cemetery. Each wreath is a representation of appreciation for our freedoms. This year, Fort Mcpherson had roughly 4,200 wreaths.

More than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers at over 3,000 participating locations across the nation.

